TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.85 and traded as high as $3.95. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 7,436 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TACT. Roth Mkm cut their price target on TransAct Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $38.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.17.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 414,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

