Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.43 and traded as high as $32.78. Alico shares last traded at $32.53, with a volume of 15,659 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Alico Trading Down 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $248.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($10.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($10.62). Alico had a negative net margin of 284.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alico Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Alico by 8,107.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alico in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alico by 21.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alico by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alico by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Featured Stories

