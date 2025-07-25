Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.02 and traded as high as $39.69. Imperial Tobacco Group shares last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 81,099 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a $0.5015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

