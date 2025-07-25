Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.81. Fossil Group shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 110,024 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Maxim Group began coverage on Fossil Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Fossil Group Stock Down 2.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $94.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $233.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,326,677 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,399 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,571,080 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,880 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 388,485 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 287,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 154.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 459,023 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 278,391 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Stories

