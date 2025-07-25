National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $95.41. National HealthCare shares last traded at $94.48, with a volume of 52,195 shares traded.

National HealthCare Trading Down 1.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55.

National HealthCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.