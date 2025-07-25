China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as high as $4.28. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 31,138 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

China Automotive Systems Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $125.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.51.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 280,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 156,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

