Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Paragon Shipping shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Paragon Shipping Trading Down 100.0%
About Paragon Shipping
Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paragon Shipping
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.