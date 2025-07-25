AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $1.42. AirMedia Group shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 66,507 shares trading hands.
AirMedia Group Stock Up 4.3%
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65.
About AirMedia Group
AirNet Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AirMedia Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Receive News & Ratings for AirMedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirMedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.