Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Kartoon Studios Inc. (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 331,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 216,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Kartoon Studios Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kartoon Studios

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOON. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kartoon Studios during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kartoon Studios during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Kartoon Studios during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kartoon Studios during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kartoon Studios during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios Inc, a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Shaq’s Garage, a children’s animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children’s songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children’s television series based on the children’s books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; and Spin Master Productions.

