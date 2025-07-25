Legato Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $3,387,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 765.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other news, insider Jo Ann Quinif purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,027.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 25,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,129.63. This represents a 11.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.10 per share, with a total value of $37,279.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,468.90. This represents a 2.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,152 shares of company stock valued at $573,803. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of DHIL opened at $150.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.56. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.32 and a 12-month high of $173.25.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 21.99%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

