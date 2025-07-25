Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,462 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,462 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of AxoGen worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AxoGen by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after buying an additional 91,984 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AxoGen

In related news, Director Joseph A. Tyndall sold 20,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $224,694.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,864. This represents a 56.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $601.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

AxoGen Profile

(Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

