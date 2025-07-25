Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 171.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.17. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.70 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 88.10% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

