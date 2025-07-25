Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hess by 106.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hess by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $146.58 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,734,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,933,690.79. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Stock Up 7.6%

NYSE HES opened at $160.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62. Hess Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $161.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

