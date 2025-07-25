Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of DLTR opened at $114.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.58. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $115.99.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,645.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays raised Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.74.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

