Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,586 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2%

EOG opened at $119.18 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.10.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

