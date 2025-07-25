Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,306,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 54,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

WTM stock opened at $1,780.68 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,666.22 and a twelve month high of $2,023.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 164.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,787.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1,820.43.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.00) by ($6.50). The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

