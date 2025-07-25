Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 39 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $42,839,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $385.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $386.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.89. The company has a market cap of $150.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.