Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $371.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Phillip Securities upgraded Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.88.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

