SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $63,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 240.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $292.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.12. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

