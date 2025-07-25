Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,435,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total value of $4,054,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,448,468.70. This represents a 23.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 198,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,488,536.36. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE FIX opened at $563.18 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $565.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $510.31 and a 200-day moving average of $434.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.60.

Get Our Latest Report on FIX

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.