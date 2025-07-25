Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Align Technology by 33.8% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 151,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,128,000 after acquiring an additional 38,410 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Align Technology by 19.9% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Align Technology by 13.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 553,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000,000 after acquiring an additional 66,614 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Align Technology by 38.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $202.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.96. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.74 and a 1-year high of $262.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.92.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

