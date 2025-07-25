Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $462.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $432.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.60. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $464.66. The company has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

