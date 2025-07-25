Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1,233.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 45.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 198.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 124.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Gas & Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Up 1.0%

PCG opened at $13.86 on Friday. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 151,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,306.80. The trade was a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

