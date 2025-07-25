Oak Thistle LLC Has $447,000 Position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Solventum by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Solventum by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Solventum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $3,406,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,266,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,591,000 after buying an additional 75,631 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Solventum Stock Down 0.6%

SOLV stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.55. Solventum Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

