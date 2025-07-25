SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $102,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

