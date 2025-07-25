Oak Thistle LLC Sells 406 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 target price on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.08.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $709.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 171.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 1.29. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $279.02 and a 52 week high of $830.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $764.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $648.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total value of $702,632.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 268,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,643,166.65. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.76, for a total value of $2,222,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 19,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,405,559.72. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $25,090,528. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

