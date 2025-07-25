SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $33,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 245,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,221,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 215,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after buying an additional 21,989 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $87.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.84. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $87.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.4009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

