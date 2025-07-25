Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 83,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Choreo LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 14.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $239.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $240.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.52.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.