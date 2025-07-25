Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 2,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE SYK opened at $396.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.19 and a 200-day moving average of $378.90. The firm has a market cap of $151.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.55.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

