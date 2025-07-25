Oak Thistle LLC Trims Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,037,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,697,000 after purchasing an additional 357,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,535,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,200,000 after acquiring an additional 864,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,554,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,727,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,038,000 after acquiring an additional 117,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,207 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on ONEOK from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

