Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $681,000 Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of HSIC opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

