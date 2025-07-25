Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). In a filing disclosed on June 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Ecolab stock on May 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ecolab alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 5/12/2025.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $269.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.17. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $220.96 and a one year high of $274.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.33.

View Our Latest Report on ECL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.