Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). In a filing disclosed on June 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group stock on May 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 5/12/2025.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $719.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $655.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $726.00. The company has a market cap of $220.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 price target (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

