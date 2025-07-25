Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by UBS Group

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.25 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

LXU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lsb Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Piper Sandler set a $10.00 price objective on Lsb Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Get Lsb Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lsb Industries

Lsb Industries Stock Performance

LXU opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Lsb Industries has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.90 million, a PE ratio of -22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $143.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.79 million. Lsb Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lsb Industries will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lsb Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lsb Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,089,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Lsb Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,785,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lsb Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,776,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lsb Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Lsb Industries by 264.4% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 629,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 457,009 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lsb Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lsb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lsb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.