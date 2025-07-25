Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.93.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $171.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.15. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $183.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

