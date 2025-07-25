Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXE shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$15.40 target price on shares of Extendicare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$12.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.83. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$7.44 and a 52 week high of C$15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.20%.

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

