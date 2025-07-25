Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) vs. Acmat (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) Financial Analysis

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) and Acmat (OTCMKTS:ACMTA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oscar Health and Acmat”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oscar Health $9.18 billion 0.39 $25.43 million $0.28 50.78 Acmat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oscar Health has higher revenue and earnings than Acmat.

75.7% of Oscar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Oscar Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Acmat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oscar Health and Acmat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oscar Health 5 2 0 0 1.29 Acmat 0 0 0 0 0.00

Oscar Health currently has a consensus target price of $11.92, indicating a potential downside of 16.19%. Given Oscar Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than Acmat.

Volatility and Risk

Oscar Health has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acmat has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oscar Health and Acmat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oscar Health 1.22% 10.59% 2.45% Acmat N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oscar Health beats Acmat on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc. operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Acmat

(Get Free Report)

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also provides miscellaneous surety comprising workers’ compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.