Reviewing Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment 13.49% -1,070.57% 8.58% Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B -2.68% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $959.27 million 1.68 $144.30 million $2.74 14.47 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B $3.32 billion 6.90 -$30.00 million ($0.40) -229.38

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Madison Square Garden Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B 0 0 0 0 0.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.84%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

