Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus raised Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

NYSE:EPD opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

