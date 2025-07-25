Robert C. Patent Sells 5,000 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Patent sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 108,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,520,904. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MCB opened at $74.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.08. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Dividend Announcement

Metropolitan Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 17th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCB shares. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

