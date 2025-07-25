Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 382,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,572,558.80. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Mac Armstrong sold 3,191 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $456,632.10.

On Monday, June 23rd, Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $790,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.96, for a total transaction of $809,800.00.

Palomar stock opened at $131.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.08. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $175.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.97 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PLMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,574,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,886,000 after buying an additional 53,123 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 5.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 829,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,656,000 after buying an additional 43,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,358,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Palomar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 618,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,797,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Palomar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

