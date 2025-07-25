Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Shares Up 3.6% – Time to Buy?

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 512 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 510 ($6.89). 1,185,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,388,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 492.20 ($6.65).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 708 ($9.56) to GBX 682 ($9.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Yellow Cake Price Performance

About Yellow Cake

The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 498.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 469.80.

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

