Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Shares Up 3.6% – Time to Buy?

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 512 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 510 ($6.89). 1,185,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,388,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 492.20 ($6.65).
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 708 ($9.56) to GBX 682 ($9.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
