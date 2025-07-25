Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.82. 35,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 184,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.83.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$744.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 24.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.70.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, headquartered in Toronto, Canada cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through its medicinal brand, Peace Naturals, and its two recreational brands, Cove and Spinach. Although it primarily operates in Canada, Cronos exports medical cannabis to Poland and Germany. In addition, it has entered joint ventures in Israel, Colombia, and Australia to drive further international cultivation and distribution growth.

