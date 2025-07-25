Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Stock Price Up 46.4% – Should You Buy?

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 46.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,629% from the average daily volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Universal Robina Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.
About Universal Robina
Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through Branded Consumer Foods, and Agro-Industrial and Commodity Food Products segments. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, and pasta, as well as ready-to-drink tea products.
