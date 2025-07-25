Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Trading Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 72,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Invesque Stock Down 5.3%

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate company in North America. The company's investment property portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and transitional care properties. It also includes investments in owner occupied seniors housing properties, including the ownership of real estate properties, as well as provides management services.

