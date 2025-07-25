TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $17.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair cut shares of TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 12th.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.16. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Think Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 12.9% during the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 3,253,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after buying an additional 371,845 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after buying an additional 69,704 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 47,610 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. now owns 750,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 85.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 651,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 301,119 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

