T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $96.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TROW

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 221,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,307 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 69,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 36,190 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9,555.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after buying an additional 329,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $107.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.72. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.