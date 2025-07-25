Analyzing Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) & Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) and Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telenor ASA and Chunghwa Telecom”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $7.44 billion 2.90 $1.71 billion $0.74 21.30 Chunghwa Telecom $229.33 billion 0.15 $1.13 billion $1.49 29.63

Profitability

Telenor ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chunghwa Telecom. Telenor ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chunghwa Telecom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Telenor ASA and Chunghwa Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 13.67% 14.25% 5.05% Chunghwa Telecom 16.29% 9.63% 7.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chunghwa Telecom has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Telenor ASA and Chunghwa Telecom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 1 3 0 0 1.75 Chunghwa Telecom 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chunghwa Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Telenor ASA pays out 90.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chunghwa Telecom pays out 86.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom beats Telenor ASA on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services. It also builds, develops, maintains, and leases passive telecom infrastructure, such as towers, masts, and buildings. The company also provides machine-to-machine, internet-of-things, and inbound and national roaming services. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan.

