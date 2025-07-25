Comparing Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) & Its Competitors

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) is one of 30 public companies in the “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Compania Cervecerias Unidas to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Compania Cervecerias Unidas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Compania Cervecerias Unidas alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania Cervecerias Unidas 5.56% 8.83% 3.73% Compania Cervecerias Unidas Competitors 4.89% 7.40% 4.06%

Dividends

Compania Cervecerias Unidas pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Compania Cervecerias Unidas pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 68.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Compania Cervecerias Unidas $2,976.21 billion $177.04 million 12.96 Compania Cervecerias Unidas Competitors $144.66 billion $869.03 million 23.20

This table compares Compania Cervecerias Unidas and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Compania Cervecerias Unidas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ peers have a beta of 1.58, meaning that their average stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compania Cervecerias Unidas 2 1 0 0 1.33 Compania Cervecerias Unidas Competitors 358 1474 1464 60 2.37

Compania Cervecerias Unidas presently has a consensus target price of $9.70, indicating a potential downside of 20.38%. As a group, “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies have a potential upside of 27.70%. Given Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compania Cervecerias Unidas has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Compania Cervecerias Unidas peers beat Compania Cervecerias Unidas on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

(Get Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea; and mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water, as well as ready-to-mix products with instant powder drinks. In addition, it is involved in the production and distribution of pisco, cocktails, rum, flavored alcoholic beverages, gin, and cider. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. It also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.