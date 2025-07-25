Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Up 13% After Analyst Upgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13% during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 90 to GBX 95. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evoke traded as high as GBX 70.30 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.94). 5,723,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 2,082,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.83).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 80 ($1.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVOK

Insider Buying and Selling at Evoke

Evoke Stock Performance

In other Evoke news, insider Per Widerström purchased 68,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £37,237.32 ($50,300.31). Also, insider Sean Wilkins acquired 31,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £17,095.86 ($23,093.15). Insiders have bought a total of 202,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,515,918 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.15. The firm has a market cap of £305.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.