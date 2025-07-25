Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Up 13% After Analyst Upgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13% during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 90 to GBX 95. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evoke traded as high as GBX 70.30 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.94). 5,723,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 2,082,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.83).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 80 ($1.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.15. The firm has a market cap of £305.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.84.
